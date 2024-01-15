 'Don't Steal, Have Guts To Form.....' Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut Slams CM Shinde & Ajit Pawar
'Don't Steal, Have Guts To Form.....' Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut Slams CM Shinde & Ajit Pawar

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut criticised CM Eknath Shinde and DCM Ajit Pawar over the split in the Shiv Sena and NCP and accused them of 'stealing parties.'

Updated: Monday, January 15, 2024, 12:26 PM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut | File

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday attacked Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar over the split in the Shiv Sena and NCP and accused them of 'stealing parties.'

"Some are stealing their uncle's party, and others are stealing somebody else's. Have the guts to form your party and take us on," he said in a swipe at Pawar, whose uncle Sharad Pawar founded the NCP, and Shinde, whose Sena was started by Uddhav Thackeray's father, late Bal Thackeray.

Hitting back, CM Shinde said, "We are taking forward Balasaheb's party. Those who gave up his ideology for power should not speak about us."

