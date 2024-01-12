Mumbai: Sanjay Raut Criticises PM Modi's Visit At Nashik's Kalaram Temple Amid Shiv Sena's Plans, Urges On Manipur Visit |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his scheduled visit to Kalaram Temple in Nashik amid Shiv Sena's plans.

Raut claimed that the Prime Minister's initial schedule did not include the visit to the temple but was later listed following Shiv Sena's announcement to visit on January 22.

"Narendra Modi is in Nashik today. His initial plans didn't include a Kalaram Temple visit. But as Shivsena has announced, we will do Pooja in Kalaram Temple on January 2. So they planned PM's visit to Kalaram Temple," Raut said.

He further said that the party will plan a visit to the Ram temple in Manipur and urged the Prime Minister to follow suit.

"It's like we have announced to go there so PM is going so If we go to a Ram Temple of Manipur then PM Modi will go there also," he said.

"We are planning to go to Ayodhya after January 22 and a Ram temple of Manipur also. We hope that after we visit Manipur, the PM will also visit Manipur and solve its problems too where he is not going despite so many issues awaiting his attention," he added.

Raut Alleges Delay In Atal Setu's Inauguration

The Shiv Sena MP further questioned the alleged delay in opening Atal Setu which the Prime Minister is set to inaugurate today.

"The inauguration of this bridge (Atal Setu) was pending for a long time. The Prime Minister does not get time until the elections come," Raut said.

"We had asked this question again and again. If the work is completed and the PM does not have time, then you open it for the public. But BJP has a role when the PM does not have time, no scheme is for the people," he added.

About PM Modi's Maharashtra Visit

PM Modi is scheduled to visit Maharashtra today and attend several events across the state. Heavy security has been deployed in and around the venue in Nashik, where the Prime Minister will inaugurate and address the 27th National Youth Festival.

During his visit, PM Modi will offer prayers at the Shree Kalaram Mandir in Nashik. He will also inaugurate the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, built at a cost of about Rs 17,840 crore.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will also dedicate about Rs 2000 crore railway projects to the nation.

The Prime Minister will also launch Namo Mahila Shashaktikaran Abhiyaan. The Abhiyaan aims to empower women in the state of Maharashtra by providing skill development training and exposure to entrepreneurship development.