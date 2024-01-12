Ahead Of Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony, PM Modi To Fast For 11 Days & Perform Special Anushthan | FPJ

We are just 11 days away from the big day when the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir is scheduled in Ayodhya. Preparations are underway in full swing and India is eagerly waiting for the grand Ceremony. Ahead of the big day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi struck a dialogue with all those who are counting days before the ceremony begins.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special message on his special anushthan ahead of 'pranpratishtha at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.



"Only 11 days remain to the pranpratishtha of Ramlalla in Ayodhya. I am fortunate that I too will witness this holy occasion. God created me to… pic.twitter.com/ZB8vR3AtXM — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi special message on his special anushthan ahead of 'pranpratishtha at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. "Only 11 days remain to the pranpratishtha of Ramlalla in Ayodhya. I am fortunate that I too will witness this holy occasion. God created me to represent all the citizens of India during pranpratishtha. Keeping this in mind, I am beginning an 11-day special anushthan from today...," he tweets.

Nation awaits Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

As the nation awaits the historic 'Pran Pratishtha' of Lord Ram in Ayodhya on January 22, a group of confectioners from Varanasi and Gujarat are in the temple town, busy preparing sweet offerings for the dignitaries and devotees on the big day. The ace confectioners have been tasked with preparing laddus with pure desi ghee, which will be offered as a prasad to Lord Ram during the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would preside over the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22. The event has garnered significant global attention, with several VVIP guests from India and abroad receiving invitations to attend the ceremony.

Cong bigwigs to skip event

However, Congress bigwigs--national president Mallikarjun Kharge, former president Sonia Gandhi and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury--turned down the invitation to the Ram Temple opening earlier, labelling it as an event of the BJP and the RSS.

Vedic rituals for the 'Pran-Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.