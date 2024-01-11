Ram Mandir Consecration 2024: Hotel Prices Surge Ahead Of The Grand Inauguration

Ram Mandir, Ayodhya |

As the heartland of Uttar Pradesh, Ayodhya, also known as 'Ram Janma Bhoomi,' eagerly awaits the inauguration of the Ram Mandir scheduled for January 22, 2024, the demand for hotel rooms and their rates has experienced a significant surge.

Ahead of the consecration ceremony, the Uttar Pradesh Administration is expecting a massive influx of devotees on the day of the inauguration. According to estimates, in the coming year, more than three lakh devotees are expected to visit Ayodhya on a daily basis from across the country.

As the days draw closer to the inauguration, the majority of hotels in Ayodhya are fully booked. For the available rooms during the specified dates, there has been a noticeable increase in room rates.

Hotel Prices in Ayodhya Ahead of Ram Temple Inauguration

According to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra website, which lists hotels for the convenience of devotees, most hostels are fully booked for the week, offering a price range between Rs 2000-25000 for a night.

Hotel Raghunandan Inn, located near the temple, with various accommodation options and facilities, is offering rooms at a price range of Rs 5,000 - 22,000 on the nearest ceremony dates, as per booking.com rates. Similarly, Hotel Panchsheel is offering rooms at a price range of Rs 15,000-20,000.

In recent, the Radisson Hotel Group has opened its new hotel 'Park Inn' in Ayodhya, situated at a prime location. The hotel offers proximity to notable landmarks such as the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, The Hanuman Garhi Temple, and Sita ki Rasoi, among others with room rates starting from 7,500-1,00,000 to a maximum limit.

Oyo, the global hospitality technology company, has also announced its presence in Ayodhya by adding 50 properties in 2023. This expansion will include the inclusion of 25 hotels and 25 homestays. Among the homestays, approximately 25 will be operated by homeowners, while the hotels will fall into the small and medium category, featuring between 10 to 20 rooms each.

Na hills, na beaches!



80% more users are searching for stays in Ayodhya today! Seeing one of the highest spikes 👀 #CheckIn2024 — Ritesh Agarwal (@riteshagar) December 31, 2023

Holy destinations are now India's favourite destinations!🙏



Ayodhya saw a 70% jump in OYO app users vs Goa (50%) and Nainital (60%)



Spiritual tourism will be one of the biggest growth drivers of the tourism industry in the next 5 years. #CheckIn2024 — Ritesh Agarwal (@riteshagar) December 31, 2023

Almost two weeks prior to the inauguration, hotel bookings have increased by 80 per cent, reaching the highest levels recorded to date. Most hotels in Ayodhya are already fully booked, and the available rooms have witnessed a significant uptick in rates.