MP Govt Employee Accused Of Demanding Sexual Favours From Female Candidates Dismissed

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Taking swift action, Madhya Pradesh Seed Corporation issued a notice against the accused officer for allegedly demanding sexual favours from three female students in exchange for a job in Gwalior on Monday.

Madhya Pradesh Seed Corporation Board President Munnalal Goyal said that a notice has been issued to accused officer Sanjeev Kumar, and he will be dismissed within 3 days. He further said that such an officer would also be sent to jail.

On Monday, a shocking incident came to light when Sanjeev Kumar, the production assistant of Seed Corporation, texted the girl students on WhatsApp that if they wanted jobs, they would have to spend a night with him.

In this entire matter, on the complaint of the students, the police have registered a case against the accused officer.

'BJP respects women'

Madhya Pradesh Seed Corporation Chairman Munna Goyal said that as soon as the matter came to his notice, an official notice was issued to Sanjeev Kumar. “Instructions have also been given to dismiss him after taking strict action Bharatiya Janata Party respects women power and strictest action will be taken against such accused. He will be dismissed from the job and will also go to jail,” he added.

A 'night' for the job

The victim student has told the police that she studies in a college in Gwalior. On January 3, she had reached Madhya Pradesh State Seed Corporation at Agricultural University for an interview. Sanjeev Kumar, took her interview and a few hours later, texted her on WhatsApp demanding sexual favours from her in exchange for the job. It was later revealed that two other female candidates also received similar messages from the accused officer.

A case has been registered in the matter.