 MP Govt Employee Accused Of Demanding Sexual Favours From Female Candidates Dismissed
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Govt Employee Accused Of Demanding Sexual Favours From Female Candidates Dismissed

MP Govt Employee Accused Of Demanding Sexual Favours From Female Candidates Dismissed

Madhya Pradesh Seed Corporation Board President Munnalal Goyal said that a notice has been issued to the accused officer and he will be dismissed within 3 days.

Anamika PathakUpdated: Monday, January 15, 2024, 04:52 PM IST
article-image
Accused Sanjeev Kumar |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Taking swift action, Madhya Pradesh Seed Corporation issued a notice against the accused officer for allegedly demanding sexual favours from three female students in exchange for a job in Gwalior on Monday.

Madhya Pradesh Seed Corporation Board President Munnalal Goyal said that a notice has been issued to accused officer Sanjeev Kumar, and he will be dismissed within 3 days. He further said that such an officer would also be sent to jail.

On Monday, a shocking incident came to light when Sanjeev Kumar, the production assistant of Seed Corporation, texted the girl students on WhatsApp that if they wanted jobs, they would have to spend a night with him.

In this entire matter, on the complaint of the students, the police have registered a case against the accused officer.

Read Also
MP Govt Employee Demands A 'Night' With Girls Who Went For Interview At State Seed Corporation,...
article-image

'BJP respects women'

Madhya Pradesh Seed Corporation Chairman Munna Goyal said that as soon as the matter came to his notice, an official notice was issued to Sanjeev Kumar. “Instructions have also been given to dismiss him after taking strict action Bharatiya Janata Party respects women power and strictest action will be taken against such accused. He will be dismissed from the job and will also go to jail,” he added.

A 'night' for the job

The victim student has told the police that she studies in a college in Gwalior. On January 3, she had reached Madhya Pradesh State Seed Corporation at Agricultural University for an interview. Sanjeev Kumar, took her interview and a few hours later, texted her on WhatsApp demanding sexual favours from her in exchange for the job. It was later revealed that two other female candidates also received similar messages from the accused officer.

A case has been registered in the matter.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Man Strangles 12-Day-Old Son To Death In Desire Of Daughter
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Govt Employee Accused Of Demanding Sexual Favours From Female Candidates Dismissed

MP Govt Employee Accused Of Demanding Sexual Favours From Female Candidates Dismissed

MP: Girl Thrashes Ex-Lover Publicly For Threatening Her To Make Pictures Viral In Gwalior; Video...

MP: Girl Thrashes Ex-Lover Publicly For Threatening Her To Make Pictures Viral In Gwalior; Video...

Madhya Pradesh Man Strangles 12-Day-Old Son To Death In Desire Of Daughter

Madhya Pradesh Man Strangles 12-Day-Old Son To Death In Desire Of Daughter

MP: Out On Picnic, 13 Injured After Their Overloaded Minivan Overturns In Seoni

MP: Out On Picnic, 13 Injured After Their Overloaded Minivan Overturns In Seoni

WATCH: 'B******d, Thokungi Tereko...' Bhopal Woman Threatens To Kill Neighbour After He Calls BMC To...

WATCH: 'B******d, Thokungi Tereko...' Bhopal Woman Threatens To Kill Neighbour After He Calls BMC To...