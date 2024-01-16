 MP: 1 Minor Killed, 5 Injured In Road Mishap In Badnawar
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, January 16, 2024, 01:27 PM IST
Representative Photo

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A minor was killed and five others were injured when a chassis frame driven recklessly collided with a parked car near Kanwan Chopati on the Lebad-Nayagaon four-lane highway in Badnawar tehsil of Dhar district on Monday evening.

The minor succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the accident. The injured individuals were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The deceased, Divyanshi, was the daughter of Bholaram Rathore from Ujjain district. She had come to Kanwan village with her family to visit relatives. The injured include Pushpak, 30, son of Bholaram Rathore, Sangeeta, 50, wife of Bholaram, Riddhi, 8, daughter of Tarun, Neha, 40, wife of Arun, all residents of Ujjain, and Payal Rathore, 18, resident of Kanvan village.

According to family members, they were returning to Ujjain after visiting Kanwan when the accident occurred.

The driver of the chassis tried to flee but was caught by bystanders and handed over to the police. The deceased and injured were taken to Badnawar Hospital in a Kanavan 108 ambulance. The injured were given first aid and then referred to Ujjain for further treatment.

