Indore: Two Kids Of Cops Hurt Due To Electric Shock While Catching Manja

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two children were injured due to electric shock while trying to catch a manja stuck near a power line at police line behind the Juni Indore police station on Monday.

According to the police, a group of children were flying kites on the occasion of Makar Sankranti in police line at around 6 pm when the victims, identified as Nilesh son of Jagdish Dangi and Vivek son of Mulayam Singh, both aged 14 years, noticed a thread stuck near an electric line.

Nilesh tried to catch the thread with the help of a metal pipe, which came into contact with the electric line. Both the boys received an electric shock. Another boy intervened and hit the metal pipe with a wooden stick.

They were taken to a hospital. Later, Nilesh, who suffered 60 percent burn injuries, was shifted to another hospital as his condition is said to be critical.

Both the children are residents of police line as their fathers work in the police department. Nilesh's father Jagdish Dangi is posted in Shajapur. The boy was living with his uncle Rajesh Dangi, who is posted at Indore Rural DIG office. Vivek’s father Mulayam Singh is posted as head constable in Juni Indore police station. The police have initiated an investigation to know the exact circumstances under which the incident happened.

Youth trying to catch kite electrocuted

A 25-year-old man was electrocuted to death while he was catching a kite in the Hira Nagar police station area on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Yogendra Kushwaha, a resident of Gori Nagar. He used to work at a bicycle repair shop.

The incident happened near Gori Nagar Square around 1:30 pm when Kushwaha climbed on the second floor to catch a kite and came in contact with an electric line. He was taken to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The deceased man’s maternal uncle Vijay said that Kushwaha was at the shop when he went to catch a kite. He used to stay at his maternal uncle’s house as his father had passed away and his mother lived in Narmadapuram. The police initiated a probe into the case and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.