Ram Temple: Pregnant Women At Indore Hospital Want To Deliver On Jan 22, Says Official |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Several pregnant women want to have their deliveries on January 22 to coincide with the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, a senior official of a government-run hospital in Indore in Madhya Pradesh said on Monday.

The idol consecration of the temple will be carried out in a grand ceremony, which will attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other dignitaries and seers.

"Some 60 pregnant women have requested that their deliveries be carried out on January 22 to coincide with the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The pregnancy terms of these women ends around January 22," Dr Virendra Rajgir, medical officer-in-charge of the state-run PC Sethi hospital, told PTI.

Read Also MP CM Mohan Yadav To Send 5 Lakh Laddoos From Mahakal To Ayodhya For Ram Temple Consecration (WATCH)

'Mother and child's health important'

The decision on deliveries will, however, be taken keeping in mind the health of the mother and child, which is of utmost importance, Rajgir added.

"The doctors have given me a tentative date between January 19 and February 10 but I wish I deliver on January 22. It is when the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be inaugurated," said Babli (30), a pregnant woman.