MP: Kuno Officials Prepare To Release Another Batch Of Cheetahs

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A few more cheetahs will be released into jungle from Kuno National Park. The officials are waiting for formal nod from Bhopal in this regard.

At the start of current winter season, four cheetahs were released into open jungle from their enclosures. After some days of release, cheetah Agni had reached till Rajasthan border. Agni was tranquilised and put inside the enclosure again. As Agni has strong bonding with cheetah Vayu, the latter too was captured and put inside the enclosure of Agni. At present, there are only two cheetahs in the jungle.

Healthy cubs

The officials of Kuno National Park are keeping a close watch on the three newly born cheetah cubs. All three are healthy and their mother Asha is taking good care of them.

In March 2023, cheetah Siyaya had given birth to four cubs of which only one is alive. Its survival chance in the wild is dim as it is yet to learn hunting skills. It was rejected by Siyaya after it was separated from her for treatment.