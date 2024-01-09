MP: CM To Transfer ₹1576.61 Cr To The Accounts Of Ladli Behna Today To Celebrate Women Empowerment Week

Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To mark the Women Empowerment Week, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is going to transfer Rs 1576.61 crore to the accounts of Ladli Behna on Wednesday. The week is being celebrated in Madhya Pradesh from January10 to 15. Yadav will transfer the amount at a programme to be organized Kushabhau Thakre Convention Center on Wednesday at 11am.

Programmes will be organised at various levels during the week. Ladli Lakshmi friendly Gram Panchayats, girls selected in competitive examinations and members of Shaurya Dal who have done remarkable work will be feted during the week-long celebrations. The girls who have stopped their child marriage by giving information will also be honoured.

Besides, Surya Namaskar will be held in all CCIs, Sanrakshan Grih, One Stop Centre, Swadhar Greh on January12 to mark International Youth Day. Information about ‘Assistance Scheme for Victims of Domestic Violence’ will be given by organising counselling sessions among the residents of 57 One Stop Centers of all 52 districts of the state.

BJP wins by-elections in 16 out of 22 wards

In the by-elections held in 22 municipal wards of different local bodies, BJP registered victory in 16 of them on Tuesday. Congress and independent candidates won three wards each.

In Bhopal, by-election was held in ward 41 where BJP candidate Mohammad Rehan Siddique won.

Expressing happiness on success of BJP in by-elections, state BJP president VD Sharma said victory indicated BJP’s rising popularity. He added that victory of Congress in three wards by-elections shows that people rejected Congress party.