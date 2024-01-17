MP Former CM Shivraj Sweeps Sehore’s Chintaman Ganesh Temple, Will Celebrate Jan 22 Ram Utsav In Orchha

Former CM Shivraj Sweeps Sehore’s Chintaman Ganesh Temple, Says Will Go To Orchha On Jan 22 As Many VIPs Will Already Be Present | FP Photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday reached Sehore’s famous Chitnaman Ganesh Mandir and sweeped the temple premises in order to spread the awareness about cleaning especially to mark the Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration ceremony. ‘Mama’ Chouhan also worshipped Lord Chintamani Ganesha and prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the country and the state.

While talking to the media, Chouhan said, “All of us are excited up to our souls as Ram Path Gaman had started earlier. Now Mohan ji and his government are taking it forward. At this time whatever task BJP gives me, I’ll take it as my duty.”

‘Will go to Orchha on January 22’

When asked about attending the consecration ceremony at Ayodhya, the former CM replied he would rather go to Ayodhya as many VIPs will already be present there. “January 22 is a historic day for our country. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi will consecrate Ram Lala in a divine and grand temple with all the rituals. There will be many VIPs in Ayodhya already. It is not possible for everyone to go there. Therefore, I’ll go to Orchha on Jan 22 and will definitely go to Ayodhya later,” said the former CM Chouhan.

Appeal to Congress & Public

Shivraj Singh Chouhan also made special appeals for the Congress and the public. For Congress, Chouhan said that everyone should rise above political differences when it comes to ‘Siyaram.’

He said, “This is no time for political rivalry as Shree ram is coming. I appeal to those who have been invited but still not going to the ceremony that they should attend the occasion as it is a great privilege in itself.”

To the public, Chouhan requested to clean as much temples as they can as Prime Minister has asked for it. “It’s good to see that lakhs of people are already cleaning the temples. It’s our responsibility as God resides in everything in this world,” Chouhan concluded.