Bhopal: ‘Yahi Hamare Liye Ayodhya Aur Ram Mandir Hai…’.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A replica of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya in Malviya Nagar in the city is drawing a large number of visitors. State Assembly speaker Narendra Singh Tomar inaugurated the replica on Thursday, ahead of the consecration of Ram Temple at Ayodhya on January 22. After that, a large number of people visited the place and took photographs and selfies with the replica.

The plywood temple is 14 feet by 20 feet in size. A cutout of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also installed in the temple. Some women were seen standing with folded hands and prostrating themselves before the replica as if it was the real thing. “Hum Ayodhya nahi ja payein to kya hua, Ayodhya hi hamare paas aa gayi...,” a 70-year-old Ram Pyari told the Free Press. She said that she was sitting in the place from 10am to 1pm to take a photograph with the temple but couldn’t due to the huge rush.

“Then I came again at the place after 2pm with my family,” she said. 26-year-old homemaker Nandni Manjhi who was very busy clicking photographs said that it is very good. “We came to know last night that something is being built here. But we never imagined that it would be a copy of the temple at Ayodhya. We are not going to Ayodhya now because there will be a huge rush,” she said, adding that “Yahi Hamare liye Ayodhya aur Ram Mandir hai…’.

Some people were also seen raising slogans of Jai Shri Ram. The replica was made by Niki Parihar and his team. “ It took one week to make the replica of the Ram Temple in 3D form at Ayodhya after seeing photographs on Google. Plywood, iron, thermocol and cloth were used,” Parihar said.