Indore: Ram-Kaaj Gave The Josh & Rest Is History 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The final struggle for the liberation of Ram Janmbhoomi on December 6, 1992 was a do-or-die battle for the Karsevaks.

Around 50,000 Karsevaks from Madhya Pradesh had reached Ayodhya on the call of Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Josh was all-pervasive. Everyone wanted to cross the final frontier and liberate the birthplace of Lord Ram.

Indore was the hot spot of the movement. Karsevaks from the region had chalked out not only their route to Ayodhya but also their role in the event scheduled for December 6, 1992.

They all left by trains. In Ayodhya, they were hosted by seers of various Akhadas, Chhawani, ashrams and local residents.

Disregarding the financial burden, residents of Ayodhya and seers opened their houses and ashrams for the Karsevaks and provided them with food and cosy beds.

Sharing the experience, Narayan Singh Kushwah, a Karsevak of Indore, said, “Our group of 105 Karsevaks reached Ayodhya on December 5 and stayed in Hanumangadi. On December 6, we reached a spot which was around half-a-kilometre from the disputed site.”

He further said, “Around 10:30 am, a few started climbing over structure. And as they say, the rest is history.” He added, “The return journey to Indore was not safe. Our train faced stone-pelting in various cities.”

Another Karsevak Sudesh Karosia of Azad Nagar in Indore reminisced, “I was a member of another team of Karsevaks. We stayed in Girls’ College in Faizabad.”

“We woke up to a quiet morning on December 6. Everything was normal till Ritambhara didi delivered an energetic speech. Egged by the speech, Karsevaks started rushing towards the disputed site.”

“The disputed structure was around 100X60 square feet. The walls were thick and tough. However, it failed to deter the Karsevaks and soon the structure was brought down,” he said and added, “I turned emotional after seeing a seer hitting a wall repeatedly with his head to bring it down. He was bleeding. His face and clothes were covered in blood. However, he was not ready to give up. It seemed that he either wanted to bring down the wall or die for the sake of Ram Janmbhoomi.”

Anand Rao Londe of Indore had participated in two Karsevas in 1990 and 1992. Today he is 88. “I went to Ayodhya in a group of 25 volunteers for December 6 Karseva. After reaching Faizabad, we were detained and put up in temporary jail. A DIG of UP police came to meet us early morning.”

“He asked the police force there to release us. Then he expressed a desire to help us in the work of Lord Ram,” he added.

Next day of death of son left home for Karseva

The zeal and the commitment to the cause of Lord Ram are aptly illustrated by Rupsingh Nagar. In 1992, he was merely 24 and worked as a teacher in Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Indore. Sharing his experience, Nagar said that he had planned to leave for Ayodhya on November 26, 1992. However, his eight-month-old son Ravi died on the night of November 24. He performed the last rites of his son on November 25 and left for Ayodhya on November 26. His team stayed in Tera Panth Akhada near Hanumangadi and Saryu River. “Everyone of us was committed for the Karseva as it was for Lord Ram," he said.