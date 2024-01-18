Indore: DAVV Alumni Meet Registration Crosses 1800 Mark; Window To Shut Tomorrow

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): If you are an alumnus of DAVV’s university teaching department and have not registered for Alumni Meet named ‘Samagam’ which is scheduled on January 26 and 27, act now. The Devi Ahilya University Alumni Association (DUAA) has fixed January 19 as deadline for closure of the registration window.

‘We are receiving overwhelming response to the alumni meet. Our registration figure has crossed 1800 mark. We are going to shut the registration window at 5 pm on January 19,’ DUAA vice president Kavita Kasliwal Kothari said.

She stated that the DUAA is going to hold alumni meet on a grand manner as the university is entering its diamond jubilee year on May 1, this year.

‘Big events unfold throughout the year. However, before all that take place we decided to celebrate with the alumni who have made their alma mater so proud by their services to the society,’ she said.

DUAA executive body member Anand Misra said that several activities have been planned for the two-day Alumni Meet. ‘We are going to set up three selfie points also on the UTD campus,’ he added. DUAA has also planned to extend lifetime membership offer to the alumni coming to attend the event.

‘We will set up a counter outside the university auditorium exclusively for those wishing to become life member of DUAA. Interested candidates can become member of the association by paying a nominal charge of Rs 1k,’ DUAA treasurer CA Pulak Gupta said.