 Indore: CM Yadav's 'Jan Aabhar Yatra' Begins, Will Soon Lay Foundation Stone Of Elevated Corridor (WATCH)
Anamika PathakUpdated: Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 06:33 PM IST
Anand Shivre

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s 'Jan Abhaar Yatra' received a grand welcome in Indore today. The one and a half kilometre long road show began at around 5:30 pm. The roadshow started from Bada Ganpati Square and will conclude in Rajwada where the CM will garland the statue of Ahilya Bai Holkar.

Earlier, the CM offered prayers at Bada Ganapati temple. “Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reached the famous Shri Bada Ganpati Temple of Indore today and prayed to Lord Ganesh, the remover of obstacles, for the happiness, and prosperity of the people of the state,” a post from the official administrative handle of the MP Chief Minister read.

Indore MP Shankar Lalwani, state urban development minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava and nine MLAs are present with CM Yadav.

During the roadshow, Yadav was greeted by thousands of people with showers of flower petals.

CM to lay foundation stone of elevated corridor

Notably, CM Yadav will lay the foundation stone of the elevated corridor between LIG square and Navlakha square in Indore today. Yadav will reach Vishram Bagh at 6:30 pm and will also inaugurate the replica of Ayodhya’s Shri Ram Temple made from scrap material. After reaching Indore airport at seven in the evening, he will leave for Bhopal.

