 'Jai Mata Di!' PM Modi Extends Wishes To Citizens On The Occasion Of Navratri
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Jai Mata Di!' PM Modi Extends Wishes To Citizens On The Occasion Of Navratri

'Jai Mata Di!' PM Modi Extends Wishes To Citizens On The Occasion Of Navratri

Shardiya Navratri is a vibrant and sacred Hindu festival that spans nine nights, celebrating the divine feminine energy embodied by Goddess Durga. Observed in the lunar month of Ashwin, this festival is marked by fervent worship, elaborate rituals, and cultural performances.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 10:44 AM IST
article-image
PM Narendra Modi | X

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended greetings to fellow Indians on the first day of Navratri, wishing everyone an "auspicious" festival.

"I wish all my countrymen a very Happy Navratri. May this holy festival dedicated to Shakti Vandana prove to be auspicious for everyone. Jai Mata Di!" PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

"On the first day of Navratri, I pray to Maa Shailputri with folded hands! May everyone be blessed by her grace. This prayer to the Goddess is for all of you," he wrote on X.

Read Also
Navratri 2024 Fasting Rules: Dos And Don'ts To Follow; Know What Foods To Eat And What To Avoid...
article-image

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Conveys His Wishes

FPJ Shorts
What Is Smart Replay System? Details About Technology Set To Feature During Women's T20 World Cup 2024 After IPL 2024 & The Hundred
What Is Smart Replay System? Details About Technology Set To Feature During Women's T20 World Cup 2024 After IPL 2024 & The Hundred
Thinking Hats Entertainment IPO Comes Out As Win On NSE; Investor's ₹1.32 Lakh Becomes ₹1.80 Lakh On Listing
Thinking Hats Entertainment IPO Comes Out As Win On NSE; Investor's ₹1.32 Lakh Becomes ₹1.80 Lakh On Listing
Bigg Boss 18 CONFIRMED Contestants: From YRKKH's Shehzada Dhami To KKK 14's Karanveer Mehra & More
Bigg Boss 18 CONFIRMED Contestants: From YRKKH's Shehzada Dhami To KKK 14's Karanveer Mehra & More
Sensex Stumbles By Over 2,300 Points In A Week, As Indices Continue To Bleed On Thursday
Sensex Stumbles By Over 2,300 Points In A Week, As Indices Continue To Bleed On Thursday

Home Minister Amit Shah also conveyed his wishes to his fellow Indians, praying for the "welfare, happiness, and peace" for the world on the auspicious occasion.

"Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the sacred festival of Navratri. Navratri is a great festival of worship of Shakti, accumulation of spiritual energy and worship of nine forms of Ma Ambe, the mother of the universe. I pray to Ma Durga for the welfare, happiness and peace of the entire world," Amit Shah wrote in a post on X.

Read Also
Navratri Day 1: What Does Devi Shailaputri Represent?
article-image
Read Also
Fasting On Navratri? Know 5 Health Benefits It Can Help You With
article-image

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Shares His Wishes

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared his wishes with the public in a post on X, expressing hopes for "happiness, peace, and prosperity" for the fellow countrymen.

"Wishing all devotees and residents of the state a heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on the sacred festival of worshipping Adi Shakti Maa Durga, 'Sharadiya Navratri'! May Maa Bhagwati bless everyone's life with happiness, peace, prosperity, and good health. This is my prayer," CM Yogi wrote in a post on X.

Read Also
Navratri 2024: 7 Traditional Hairstyles To Try This Shardiya Navratri Festival
article-image

What Is Shardiya Navratri?

Temples across the country witnessed a surge of devotees coming together to celebrate the first day of the nine-day festival dedicated to worshipping Goddess Durga.

Shardiya Navratri is a vibrant and sacred Hindu festival that spans nine nights, celebrating the divine feminine energy embodied by Goddess Durga. Observed in the lunar month of Ashwin, this festival is marked by fervent worship, elaborate rituals, and cultural performances.

Each day is dedicated to a different form of the goddess, symbolizing various aspects of strength, compassion, and wisdom. Devotees engage in fasting, singing devotional songs, and participating in traditional dances like Garba and Dandiya, creating a joyful atmosphere.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sadhguru Gets Big Relief As Supreme Court Halts Action Against Isha Foundation

Sadhguru Gets Big Relief As Supreme Court Halts Action Against Isha Foundation

Delhi Police Nab Key Shooter & Mastermind Behind Naraina Car Showroom Firing Incident

Delhi Police Nab Key Shooter & Mastermind Behind Naraina Car Showroom Firing Incident

From Boycott Call To Demand For Resignation: Political Firestorm Erupts Over Konda Surekha's Remarks...

From Boycott Call To Demand For Resignation: Political Firestorm Erupts Over Konda Surekha's Remarks...

West Bengal: Former Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly Detained After Sit-In Protest For BJP Leader Rubi...

West Bengal: Former Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly Detained After Sit-In Protest For BJP Leader Rubi...

Who Is Konda Surekha? Telangana Minister Who Claimed KTR Caused Divorce Of Naga-Samantha

Who Is Konda Surekha? Telangana Minister Who Claimed KTR Caused Divorce Of Naga-Samantha