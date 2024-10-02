Navratri 2024: 7 Traditional Hairstyles To Try This Shardiya Navratri Festival

By: Rahul M | October 02, 2024
Shardiya Navratri 2024 begins on October 2. Along with your festive attire, let your hairstyle stand out too with a beautifully braided hairdo adorned with exquisite ornaments and hair accessories
All images from Pinterest
A lower bun hairstyle enhances your facial structure and the traditional attire. Decorate your hair look with fresh and vibrant flowers
A unique braided hairlook, accentuated with minimal yet beautiful florals, can be another great option for the Navratri
If you have voluminous and long hair, consider keeping it open or styling it in loose waves
Apart from braid and bun, a lower ponytail complemented with stunning roses and fresh flowers can be a modern yet ethnic look
If your attire is minimal, then opt for a basic half-up and half-down hairdo. Add a glamour twist with a statement hairpin or hair broch
Lastly, you can always play around with your hairstyle with modern braids, buns, open hairdos, and more
