Fasting On Navratri? Know 5 Health Benefits It Can Help You With

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 03, 2024

The festival of Navratri comes with heightened spiritual energies and the will to experience divinity through worship

All images from Canva

Devotees observe a fast on the day of Navratri and chant the goddess's name in order to attain peace and prosperity. Here is how fasting can provide certain health benefits to you

Fasting allows the digestive system to take a break, which can lead to a natural detoxification process

As people tend to eat smaller, lighter meals during fasting, this may help create a calorie deficit, leading to weight loss

Fasting helps regulate blood sugar levels and can improve insulin sensitivity, lowering the risk of type 2 diabetes over time

Fasting provides you improved mental clarity during fasting periods due to stabilized blood sugar levels and reduced inflammation

Fasting may also help lower cholesterol, reduce blood pressure, and improve heart health by promoting better lipid profiles

Thanks For Reading!

Navratri 2024 Fasting Rules: Dos And Don'ts To Follow; Know What Foods To Eat And What To Avoid...
Find out More