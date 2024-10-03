Navratri Day 1: What Does Devi Shailaputri Represent?

Maa Durga's form of Maa Shailputri, the first goddess of Navratri, is very calm, simple, and full of kindness.

Shailaputri Maa holds a trident in her right hand and a lotus in her left hand. She sits atop the whole Himalayan range, riding on a bull called Nandi.

Devotees who worship Maa Shailputri on the first day of Navratri and fast remain protected from troubles by the mother in times of adversity.

Maa Shailputri, is a representation of someone who practices intense meditation, also safeguards all wildlife and represents beauty and compassion.

She grants all the desires of her followers and aids in the activation of the Muladhara Chakra for the seeker.

Devi Shailaputri is also referred to as the Goddess of Courage

Maa Shailaputri Mantra: ॐ ऐं ह्रीं क्लीं चामुण्डायै विच्चे ॐ शैलपुत्री देव्यै नम। Om Aim Hreem Kleem Chamundayai Viche Om Shailputri Devyai Namah

