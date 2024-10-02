The first day of Navratri, a nine-day Hindu festival, commences with the worship of Goddess Shailputri, the embodiment of divine feminine power. This auspicious day sets the tone for the festive period, filled with devotion, music, and vibrant colors.
Navratri Day 1: Significance, Colour, Celebrations And Everything You Need To Know
Navratri, a nine-day Hindu festival, begins by honoring Goddess Shailputri, who represents the divine feminine energy. This special day marks the beginning of the celebratory season, showcasing dedication, song, and colorful displays.
Manasi KambleUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 06:56 PM IST