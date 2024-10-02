IN PICS: 5 Famous Durga Mata Pandals In Gujarat You Must Visit This Navratri

By: Manasi Kamble | October 02, 2024
Durga Puja is an annual observance that pays homage to the Hindu goddess Maa Durga and commemorates her triumph over the demon Mahishasur.
file
Ahmedabad Kali Bari in Gujarat hosts a famous Durga Puja celebration, drawing over 90,000 visitors annually. Cultural Association organizes cultural performances, ceremonies, Bengali food, and vibrant decorations.
Instagram (@ahmedabad.kalibari)
Karnavati Bangiya Parishad in Thaltej, Ahmedabad for Bengali culture festivities. Enjoy cultural activities, engaging performances, and traditional decor during Durga Puja celebrations.
Facebook (Karnavati Bangiya Parishad)
Chandkheda's Puja Sthal offers a unique taste of Bengali culture during Durga Puja, with family-friendly activities and ambiance. Filmmakers can capture this essence in videos to engage the community.
Instagram (@cbca_chandkheda)
The Shantigram Bengali Cultural Association (SBCA) celebrates with all-female team, sindoor khela, immersion procession, cultural activities, music, and dance presentations for distinctive Bengali traditions.
X
Subhanpura Durga Pujo EWA is a bustling place in Vadodara that is well-known for its colourful festivals and cultural events. This pandal showcases both contemporary celebrations and traditional customs, fostering a warm and inviting atmosphere for families.
EWA
According to Hindu mythology, this time marks the arrival of the Goddess to her earthly abode to bless her devotees. For the Bengali community, Durga Puja stands as the most significant festival.
file
Thanks For Reading!