India reports 11,717 mucormycosis cases; Centre allocates 29,000 more Amphotericin vials to states/UTs

A total of 70 vials of Amphotericin-B have been allocated to Jharkhand and 50 each to Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Odisha. Gujarat reported a maximum of 2,859 mucormycosis patients under treatment till May 25 night followed by Maharashtra (2,770), Andhra Pradesh (768), Madhya Pradesh (752), Telangana (744), Uttar Pradesh (701), Central institutions (592), Rajasthan (492), Karnataka (481), Haryana (436), Tamil Nadu (236), Bihar (215), Punjab (141), Uttarakhand (124), Delhi (119), Chhattisgarh (103), Chandigarh (83), Kerala (36), Jharkhand (29), Odisha (15), Goa (10), Jammu and Kashmir (5), Himachal Pradesh (3), Puducherry (2) and Tripura (1).

Mucormycosis is a serious but rare fungal infection caused by a group of moulds called mucormycetes that has been developing in Covid-19 patients. The fungal disease is commonly being observed in patients who were given steroids for a long time, who have been hospitalised for a long time, were on oxygen support or ventilator, faced poor hospital hygiene or those who have been taking medication for other illnesses such as diabetes.

If not treated on time, the mucormycosis infection can turn fatal. Covid medication can leave the body weak and low on immunity. They can also escalate the blood sugar levels in both diabetics and non-diabetic Covid-19 patients.