Cyclone Tauktae: CM Uddhav Thackeray’s Konkan visit was just a picnic that lasted for few hours, says Narayan Rane

The current CM is not fit for the post. The region of Konkan has not received anything from his tour. During his tour, CM paid a visit to Chivala beach. I don’t why he came over there but maybe to see my home. Had I been aware of this I would certainly have made a point to stay back at home and invited him over coconut water, said Rane who was CM during the Shiv Sena-BJP rule. He also blamed CM Thackeray for the Supreme Court decision on the Maratha reservation.

He also criticised Sanjay Raut for his comments against the PM and the Governor. Both the positions are Constitutional posts but he always insults them.

BJP has always honoured CH. Sambhaji Raje

Meanwhile, BJP has slammed Congress’ criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi not honouring Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje’s request for an appointment to discuss the Maratha reservation issue. It was the BJP that offered reservation to the Maratha community and the Rajya Sabha berth to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje, leader of Opposition Pravin Darekar said on Wednesday.

He was replying to criticism by Congress spokesman Sachin Sawant, who had said on Tuesday that PM meets Kangana but has no time for Sambhaji Raje.

“Instead of asking BJP, Congress should tell the people how the party honoured Sambhaji Raje”, said Darekar adding, not just the RS berth but BJP felicitated Raje at its national executive meet held in Prayagraj where PM and Home Minister Amit Shah were also present. Congress should explain when and how they have honoured the scion from Kolhapur.