Maharashtra: BJP involves Narayan Rane, Harshwardhan Patil in its strategy on Maratha Reservation

Maharashtra BJP has decided to involve senior leaders Narayan Rane and Harshwardhan Patil in its think tank on Maratha reservations. Earlier both the leaders were not part of the BJP's strategy when the first meeting of a committee appointed by the party was held on Sunday. This was indicated when a special meeting was convened on Tuesday in the presence of Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis at his official residence at Malabar Hill.

BJP’s decision is significant as both Rane and Patil were Congress stalwarts before joining BJP prior to the 2019 general elections. Both the leaders had played an instrumental role when Prithviraj Chavan-led Congress government took a decision to provide reservation to Maratha and Muslim communities on the basis of a report submitted by a committee headed by Rane. But, the ordinance issued by the Congress-NCP government was stayed by the Bombay High Court.

While Rane is now BJP’s Rajya Sabha member, Patil lost to NCP candidate Datta Bharne as the BJP nominee. Besides them Rana Jagjitsingh Patil was also invited for the meeting who was with NCP before the 2019 elections. He represents Osmanabad in the state assembly.

It is also significant when BJP’s committee specially appointed for evolving strategy on Maratha Reservation had its first meeting on Sunday at the party’s state headquarters near Mantralaya. Both Rane and Patil were not part of the meeting which was chaired by state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil and attended by leader of opposition in the state council Pravin Darekar, former minister Ashish Shelar, Vinayak Mete who heads Shiv Sangram and Narendra Patil, ex-chairman of Annasaheb Patil Economically Backward Development Corporation.

Speaking after the meeting Chandrakant Patil said, “Discussion was held on appointing an experts committee headed by a retired Supreme Court justice to study the judgement delivered by the SC recently”. The committee will study how the government fought the case, which mistakes were committed during the hearings and how the battle was lost. “We will expose the state government,” Patil said.

Congress wants to defame the nation

The state BJP has reacted sharply over the controversy of a toolkit allegedly devised by Congress. Chandrakant Patil, the party state unit chief said, “Congress has devised a strategy to defame Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Hold elections tomorrow Modi would win more than 400 seats”.

The Congress toolkit guides on the strategy on how to win public support in public agitations, which hashtags to be used, how to handle difficulties, whom to contact and how to behave during agitations, claimed Patil. “It’s condemnable that Congress wants to work against the national spirit when the country is combating Corona second wave”, he said.

Congress wants to defame Kumbh Mela while giving special directions to protect Eid celebrations from its attack, Patil has alleged.