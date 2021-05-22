Black fungus: Centre to give additional vials of Amphotericin B - Click here to know how much your state will get

Amidst the reports of shortage of Amphotericin B, a drug used to treat black fungus, the Centre on Saturday provided an allocation of additional vials of the drug.

In recent times a new challenge in the form of a fungal infection namely Mucormycosis has emerged and is reported from many states amongst COVID 19 patients especially those on steroid therapy and deranged sugar control. This fungal infection is leading to prolonged morbidity and mortality amongst COVID 19 patients.

The rare fungal infection called 'mucormycosis' or 'black fungus' is on the rise in several parts of the country.

Check how many vials of Amphotericin B will be given to your state: