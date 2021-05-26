Vaccine mix in Uttar Pradesh: Villagers get mixed shots of COVID-19 in government hospital

While the effectiveness or impact of mixing vaccines is still a subject of global research, a group of villagers in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar district was given mixed doses of vaccines at a government hospital. As per NDTV report, around 20 villagers in the district near the border with Nepal were given both Covaxin and Covishield. However, after the incident no one has faced any adverse health effects and the officials said that those responsible will be punished.

Siddharthnagar is a large rural district which is nearly 270 kms away from capital city Lucknow where the shocking incident took place. The villagers were injected with Covishield in the first week of April and then given Covaxin as their second dose on May 14.

Sandeep Chaudhary, Chief Medical Officer of Siddharthnagar, "This is definitely an oversight. There are no instructions from the government to administer a cocktail of vaccines. So it is an oversight. We had ordered an enquiry and have got the report. I have asked for an explanation from those who are guilty. We will take whatever action is possible."