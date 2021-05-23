Ryots warned of locust attack in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district

Aligarh

As Uttar Pradesh is struggling to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the emergence of black fungus cases, the possibility of a locust attack also looms large. The Aligarh District administration has now sounded an alert over a likely locust attack.

Officials have issued the advisory after swarms of locusts were spotted in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer city.

The state's Agriculture Dept has geared up and remains vigilant. Farmers have been warned.

Desert locusts that move in large swarms, can consume crops up to their own weight every day.