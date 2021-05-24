PM Narendra Modi takes early-bird approach for Uttar Pradesh for 2022 polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not rest on his laurels; nor does he allow political setbacks to cramp his style.

Putting the Bengal embarrassment aside, he has plunged into consultations with Amit Shah, trusted party lieutenants and the Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh to dispel the negative public perception over the government’s ham-handed handling of the Covid situation, especially with the UP polls in mind.

Sources said that the meeting that Modi had in the national Capital on Sunday was aimed at assessing the impact of the COVID 19 crisis on the image of the party and its fallout on state Assembly polls next year.

Strangely, the Akhil Bhartiya Prachar Pramukh of the RSS, Mr Sunil Ambekar, denied the buzz that Modi met BJP National President J.P. Nadda and Uttar Pradesh BJP General Secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal and RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale. “There was no such meeting,” Ambekar clarified.

Political analysts say that the BJP has realized that it must set its house in order. COVID mismanagement across India and the high number of Corona deaths and infections in Uttar Pradesh in the second wave of the pandemic have led to doubts about Modi’s done to death Gujarat model of development. The disenchantment and anger was reflected in the outcome of the recent UP Gram Panchayat elections. This has added to the worries of the BJP as Panchayat elections are considered a semi- final before the Assembly polls. The UP Assembly has 403 seats.

The BJP performance in the UP gram Panchayat elections was a huge setback for the saffron party which lost in each of the regions and also lost in Hindutva bastions, including Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Mathura, Prayagraj and in Prime Minister’s constituency in Varanasi. It was difficult for the BJP to digest this as it has started construction of Ram Temple and has also released huge funds for overall development of Ayodhya and Varanasi.