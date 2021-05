Police brutality: 2 Uttar Pradesh cops charged with murder after beating 17-year-old vegetable vendor to death

Unnao, May 22: Two Uttar Pradesh Police constables and a homeguard have been charged with murder of a 17-year-old boy who died here after being beaten up for "violating" the ongoing COVID-19 curfew in the state, officials said on Saturday.

They have been booked under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder), they said.

Constables Vijay Chodhury and Simavat have been suspended and homeguard Satyaprakash has been sacked, police said.

The incident had taken place on Friday in the Bhatpuri locality in Unnao district's Bangarmau when the boy was selling vegetables outside his house.

The boy's family alleged that he was caught by a constable for allegedly violating the 'corona curfew' and thrashed with a stick.

He was later taken to a police station, where he was again thrashed following which his condition deteriorated and he was rushed to the Community Health Centre, where he was declared dead, the family alleged.

He was beaten up in front of the inspector in-charge, the boy's family alleged.

Agitated over the police action, locals blocked a road and their protest ended late on Friday night after senior police officers, including ASP Shahi Shekhar Singh, assured the boy's family all help, an impartial probe, and handed over a copy of the FIR.

The family has demanded action against the guilty, a government job and compensation.

Following the assurances , the boy's body was handed over to police for post mortem.

In a statement issued on Friday night, police had said, "Constable Vijay Chodhury has been suspended with immediate effect in the matter and services of homeguard Satyaprakash have been terminated. " The Uttar Pradesh government has imposed the curfew in the state till 7 am of May 24 to curb the spread of the coronavirus.