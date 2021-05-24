PM Modi believes Maratha reservation is a state issue: Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil

Though attempts were made by the state leaders to seek Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appointment on Maratha reservation but he feels the issue belongs to the state and not the centre, stated BJP state chief Chandrakant Patil on Monday.

Statement by Patil is significant as it has been reported that a few leaders including Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje, the Rajya Sabha member, sought appointment with PM Modi to seek his attention on the issue of Maratha reservation but to no avail. “Sambhaji Raje has expressed his opinion but the PM says this issue is more of state than mine”, Patil said.

He said the centre has maintained that the 102nd Constitutional amendment does not deprive states from extending reservation to a backward community. And it has been brought before the Supreme Court. Now the state has to prove that the Maratha community is backward and deserves reservation.

He alleged that the state government has completely ignored SARATHI, the institution specially created for the welfare of the Maratha community and Annasaheb Patil Economically Backward Development Corporation, which provides financial support to the entrepreneurs from the community. When asked about extending support to the agitation being launched by Shiv Sangram leader Vinayak Mete for the reservation, Patil said, “whatever is positive and constructive, our people will support and participate. But they will not use the party flag or badges”.