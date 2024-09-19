 'I Don't Know What Pakistan Says; I'm An Indian Citizen, Not A Pakistani,' Says Former CM Of Jammu & Kashmir Farooq Abdullah
Earlier speaking on Geo News to senior journalist Hamid Mir in a show Capital Talk, the Pakistan Defence Minister was asked whether Pakistan and National Conference-Congress alliance are on the same page on the restoration of Article 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir.Khwaja Asif replied, "Absolutely. Even our demand is also the same..."

ANIUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 02:07 PM IST
article-image
National Conference Leader Farooq Abdullah (L) & Pakistan's Defence Minister Khwaja Asif (R) |

Udhampur: After Pakistan's Defence Minister Khwaja Asif said that Pakistan and the NC-Congress alliance were on the same page on the restoration of Article 370, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah said on Thursday that he does not know what Pakistan says.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "I don't know what Pakistan says. I am not a Pakistani; I am an Indian citizen."

National Conference Leader Farooq Abdullah On Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Polls

On the Jammu Kashmir Assembly Polls, he said that everything would be clear in front of the people on October 8.

"Wait till October 8, everything will be clear. The first thing I will do is bring back the Darbar Move. We have both been caused a loss because of the Darbar Move. People used to go there in the winter in the Darbar Move. There was a relationship between Jammu and Kashmir. In summer, they used to come here to finish the work. You can go and ask the people how much loss they have suffered because of the Darbar Move," he said.

BJP Lashes Out At The Congress-National Conference Alliance

Earlier, the BJP has lashed out at the Congress-National Conference alliance after Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif said that Pakistan and the alliance were on the same page when it came to the restoration of Article 370 in the Union Territory.

BJP leader Amit Malviya in a post on X said, "Pakistan, a terrorist state, endorses Congress and National Conference's position on Kashmir. Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, on Hamid Mir's Capital Talk on Geo News says, "Pakistan and National Conference-Congress alliance are on the same page in Jammu & Kashmir to restore Article 370 and 35A". How is it that, from Pannun to Pakistan, Rahul Gandhi and his Congress, are always seen on the side of those inimical to India's interest?"

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said, "The question is what is this relation of Congress party & NC with Pakistan called?... We can see how the Congress Party National Conference and INDIA Alliance are continuously trying to join hands with Pakistan..."

What Were Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif's Comments?

Pakistan's Defence Minister also claimed that that Article 370 could return should the NC-Congress alliance come to power in JK.

