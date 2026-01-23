 Pakistani Terrorist Gunned Down In Joint Operation In J&K’s Billawar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPakistani Terrorist Gunned Down In Joint Operation In J&K’s Billawar

Pakistani Terrorist Gunned Down In Joint Operation In J&K’s Billawar

Security forces killed a Pakistani Jaish-e-Mohammad commander, Usman, during a joint operation in Kathua’s Billawar area. Arms, including an M4 rifle, were recovered. The operation followed intelligence inputs. Search operations continue across the Jammu region amid reports that more terrorists may be hiding.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 07:35 PM IST
article-image
PM

Security forces on Friday neutralised a Pakistani terrorist affiliated with terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) during a joint operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district.

Inspector General of Police (Jammu range) Bhim Sen Tuti said the terrorist was gunned down in the general area of Billawar during a coordinated operation involving the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). In a post on X, he confirmed that a small JKP team played a key role in the operation.

Officials identified the slain terrorist as Usman, a commander of the JeM outfit. A large cache of arms and ammunition, including an M4 automatic rifle, was recovered from his possession.

The operation was launched following specific intelligence inputs about the terrorist’s presence in the area. Security forces cordoned off the region and established contact before eliminating him in a precise operation.

FPJ Shorts
UP Youth Allegedly Amputates Own Foot To Gain MBBS Admission Under Disability Quota, Police Probe Underway
UP Youth Allegedly Amputates Own Foot To Gain MBBS Admission Under Disability Quota, Police Probe Underway
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 23, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Horizon Sambad Night Friday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 23, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Horizon Sambad Night Friday Weekly Draw
Thane Municipal Politics: Independent Pramila Keni Backs Shiv Sena, Strengthening Party Amid Group Registration
Thane Municipal Politics: Independent Pramila Keni Backs Shiv Sena, Strengthening Party Amid Group Registration
IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I: Jasprit Bumrah Rested After He Goes Wicketless In India Vs New Zealand 1st T20I
IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I: Jasprit Bumrah Rested After He Goes Wicketless In India Vs New Zealand 1st T20I
Read Also
Jammu And Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces & Terrorists In Kathua; JeM...
article-image

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in other parts of the Jammu region. A soldier was injured in an earlier encounter in Kishtwar district, while search operations continue amid inputs that two to three JeM terrorists may still be hiding in the area. Additional cordon-and-search operations have also been launched in Akhnoor following reports of suspicious movement.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pakistani Terrorist Gunned Down In Joint Operation In J&K’s Billawar
Pakistani Terrorist Gunned Down In Joint Operation In J&K’s Billawar
UP Youth Allegedly Amputates Own Foot To Gain MBBS Admission Under Disability Quota, Police Probe...
UP Youth Allegedly Amputates Own Foot To Gain MBBS Admission Under Disability Quota, Police Probe...
VIDEO: Woman Ties 'Drunk' Husband To Cot, His Mother Calls Police In Aligarh
VIDEO: Woman Ties 'Drunk' Husband To Cot, His Mother Calls Police In Aligarh
On Camera: Speeding Bike Crashes Into Railing, Killing Two On Spot In Khammam
On Camera: Speeding Bike Crashes Into Railing, Killing Two On Spot In Khammam
Air India Express Wins Airline Category Award At Wings India 2026
Air India Express Wins Airline Category Award At Wings India 2026