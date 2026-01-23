Pakistani Terrorist Gunned Down In Joint Operation In J&K’s Billawar

PM

Security forces on Friday neutralised a Pakistani terrorist affiliated with terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) during a joint operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district.

Inspector General of Police (Jammu range) Bhim Sen Tuti said the terrorist was gunned down in the general area of Billawar during a coordinated operation involving the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). In a post on X, he confirmed that a small JKP team played a key role in the operation.

Officials identified the slain terrorist as Usman, a commander of the JeM outfit. A large cache of arms and ammunition, including an M4 automatic rifle, was recovered from his possession.

The operation was launched following specific intelligence inputs about the terrorist’s presence in the area. Security forces cordoned off the region and established contact before eliminating him in a precise operation.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in other parts of the Jammu region. A soldier was injured in an earlier encounter in Kishtwar district, while search operations continue amid inputs that two to three JeM terrorists may still be hiding in the area. Additional cordon-and-search operations have also been launched in Akhnoor following reports of suspicious movement.