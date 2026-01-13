Jammu And Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces & Terrorists In Kathua; JeM Commander Trapped In Area: Reports

Encounter | (Representation Image) X

Jammu: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Tuesday (January 13). The gunfight erupted in the Billawar area.

A Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander is trapped in the area, reported News18, citing sources. The firing was reported from the Najote forest area of Billawar, which is around 10 km from the Kamadh nallah in the Kahog forest belt, reported PTI.

The security forces launched a search operation in the forest area after receiving inputs about the presence of terrorists. The gun battle erupted after suspected terrorists opened fire on security personnel during the cordon and search operation.

The reinforcement has reportedly been rushed to the spot to boost the anti-terror operation in Kathua. The security forces gave a befitting reply. So far, there are no reports of any injuries.

Notably, security has been tightened in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Republic Day celebrations.

Last week also, security forces exchanged fire with terrorists in the Kahog forest belt. However, terrorists managed to escape taking advantage of darkness and hilly terrain.

In November last year, two terrorists were neutralised in Kupwara under Operation Pimple.

Raids In Kashmir Valley In Cyber Terror Case:

Earlier this month, the counter Intelligence wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police raided multiple locations in the Kashmir Valley as part of its investigations in a cyber terror case. The raids were conducted at reportedly 22 locations, including 17 in Srinagar.

The raids were conducted to tighten the noose on social media accounts allegedly involved in cyber fraud and terror funding.