 Jammu Kashmir Elections: Pakistan Meddles In Indian Affairs, Says Agree With Congress-National Conference Alliance On Restoration Of Article 370
Jammu Kashmir Elections: Pakistan Meddles In Indian Affairs, Says Agree With Congress-National Conference Alliance On Restoration Of Article 370

Khawaja Asif's remarks came hours after voters in 24 constituencies cast their ballots in the first phase of the Assembly elections.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 10:53 AM IST
article-image

Amid the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, a neighbouring country has once again tried to meddle in Indian affairs as Pakistan's defence minister Khawaja Asif, in a TV interview, stated that their government and the Congress-National Conference alliance were on the same page regarding the restoration of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

In an interview with the TV news channel Geo News, Khawaja Asif said the Congress and National Conference have a strong presence in the Valley, and there was a high chance that the people of J&K would vote them into power.

"They (the alliance) have made it an election issue. Pakistan and the National Conference-Congress alliance are on the same page in Jammu and Kashmir to restore Article 370 and 35A," he said.

In the first phase of the J&K Assembly elections, approximately 59% voter turnout was recorded. Kishtwar had the highest turnout at 77%, while Pulwama saw the lowest at 46%.

According to J&K Chief Electoral Officer PK Pole, polling for the first phase concluded peacefully with no major incidents requiring a re-poll.

The Union Territory will vote in the second phase on September 25 and the third and final phase on October 1. The results will be declared on October 8.

