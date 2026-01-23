'Corruption, Mafia & Crime': PM Modi's Blistering Attack On DMK In Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu - VIDEO

PM Modi in TN | ANI

Chengalpattu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday sounded the bugle for the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly polls slated later this year. PM Modi launched a scathing attack on the ruling DMK at a public rally. He termed the DMK as "CMC government" that promotes corruption, mafia, and crime.

“If anyone wants to rise in the DMK, they have only three or four routes: the route of dynasy, the route of corruption, the route of abusing women, the route of abusing our culture. And that is precisely why the people advancing in the DMK today are those who excel in such deeds. This is harming the entire state of Tamil Nadu. Every child in Tamil Nadu knows where all the corruption is happening and whose pockets are being filled with the proceeds of this corruption,” he added.

The Prime Minister also said his first visit of the year came at a time when the state was in a celebratory mood afterPongal. “This is my first visit to Tamil Nadu in 2026, when the entire state is still celebrating Pongal,” he said.

PM Modi also praised the work done by the former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, saying she ensured safety of women in the state.

PM Modi’s last visit to Tamil Nadu was in November 2025, when he addressed the South India Natural Farming Summit hosted by farmers’ associations.