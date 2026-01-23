VIDEO: Woman Ties 'Drunk' Husband To Cot, His Mother Calls Police In Aligarh

A shocking incident has surfaced from Aligarh district, where a woman allegedly tied her husband to a cot with ropes following a dispute over alcohol consumption. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, prompting police to initiate an inquiry.

According to information, the incident occurred in Hamidpur village under the Tappal police station area. The viral video shows the man lying tied to a charpoy, while his mother tries to untie him. The wife is seen stopping her mother-in-law, leading to an argument between the two.

The man’s mother later filed a complaint against her daughter-in-law at the local police station. Meanwhile, a photograph of the woman has also gone viral, in which she is allegedly seen holding an illegal firearm. Police are verifying the authenticity of the image.

In her defence, the woman accused her husband of habitual drinking and domestic abuse. She claimed that he returns home drunk every day and becomes violent when asked to stop. In the video, she can be heard saying she tied him up to prevent him from going out to drink and that she would inform the police if needed.

Police officials said a dispute between the couple led to the incident. The matter is under investigation.

