 Aligarh Muslim University Campus Killing: CCTV Footage Shows Assailants Kept Shooting Into Teacher’s Head Even After His Death
CCTV footage emerged showing the fatal shooting of AMU teacher Rao Danish Ali, two days after the attack on campus. He was shot seven times by two bike-borne assailants during an evening walk near the library. Police said the motive remains unknown and an investigation is underway.

Friday, December 26, 2025
Aligarh Muslim University Campus Killing: CCTV Footage Shows Assailants Kept Shooting In Teacher’s Head Even After His Death (Screengrtab) | X/@BSTVlive

Lucknow: Two days after a teacher was shot dead on the campus of Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh Muslim University by unknown miscreants, CCTV footage of the attack surfaced online. The deceased was identified as Rao Danish Ali, a teacher at the ABK School on the university campus.

In the footage, it could be seen that the assailants kept shooting into Ali’s head even after he died. The teacher was on his routine walk with his two colleagues and, when he reportedly reached the canteen near the Maulana Azad Library, the two assailants arrived on a bike and shot him dead.

CCTV Footage Of The Shooting:

The incident took place at around 9 pm. Meanwhile, the other two colleagues of the teacher fled from the spot. A total of seven rounds were fired at Ali. Before shooting the teacher, one of the gunmen told him, “You don’t know me yet, now you will,” reported NDTV.

However, after the incident, the Proctor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Professor Mohammad Wasim Ali, told reporters that the teacher was taken to a hospital for treatment where he succumbed to bullet injuries.

“Around 9 pm, we received information that there had been a shooting near the library and that a man had been injured and was being taken for medical treatment... We learned that the man who had been shot has been identified as Rao Danish Ali, and he was a teacher at the ABK School of the university. He was shot in the head... He died there at the medical college...,” he said.

The motive for the murder is not yet known. SSP Neeraj Jadon confirmed to ANI that two unidentified men shot Rao. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

