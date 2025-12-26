Aligarh Muslim University Campus Killing: CCTV Footage Shows Assailants Kept Shooting Into Teacher’s Head Even After His Death

Aligarh Muslim University Campus Killing: CCTV Footage Shows Assailants Kept Shooting In Teacher’s Head Even After His Death (Screengrtab) | X/@BSTVlive

Lucknow: Two days after a teacher was shot dead on the campus of Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh Muslim University by unknown miscreants, CCTV footage of the attack surfaced online. The deceased was identified as Rao Danish Ali, a teacher at the ABK School on the university campus.

In the footage, it could be seen that the assailants kept shooting into Ali’s head even after he died. The teacher was on his routine walk with his two colleagues and, when he reportedly reached the canteen near the Maulana Azad Library, the two assailants arrived on a bike and shot him dead.

CCTV Footage Of The Shooting:

अलीगढ़: AMU में शिक्षक को गोली मारने का वीडियो



➡हमलावर खड़े होकर शिक्षक को मारते रहे गोलियां

➡फायरिंग के समय मौके पर भगदड़ की स्थिति दिखी

➡एएमयू के ABK हाईस्कूल के शिक्षक थे मृतक दानिश

➡ABK हाई स्कूल में कंप्यूटर की शिक्षा देते थे शिक्षक

➡सिविल लाइन थाना इलाके के AMU… pic.twitter.com/uACjN55fAS — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) December 26, 2025

The incident took place at around 9 pm. Meanwhile, the other two colleagues of the teacher fled from the spot. A total of seven rounds were fired at Ali. Before shooting the teacher, one of the gunmen told him, “You don’t know me yet, now you will,” reported NDTV.

However, after the incident, the Proctor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Professor Mohammad Wasim Ali, told reporters that the teacher was taken to a hospital for treatment where he succumbed to bullet injuries.

“Around 9 pm, we received information that there had been a shooting near the library and that a man had been injured and was being taken for medical treatment... We learned that the man who had been shot has been identified as Rao Danish Ali, and he was a teacher at the ABK School of the university. He was shot in the head... He died there at the medical college...,” he said.

The motive for the murder is not yet known. SSP Neeraj Jadon confirmed to ANI that two unidentified men shot Rao. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.