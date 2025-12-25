 Aligarh Muslim University Teacher Shot Dead In Campus By 2 Unidentified Assailants, Police Scanning CCTV
A teacher at Aligarh Muslim University, Rao Danish Ali of the ABK School, was shot dead by unidentified assailants near the Maulana Azad Library on Wednesday night. The attackers arrived on a bike and opened fire during his routine walk. He died at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College. Police have launched an investigation.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 09:25 AM IST
article-image
A teacher shot dead inside Aligarh Muslim University campus | X/Aligarh Police

Lucknow: A teacher at Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh Muslim University was shot in the head by unknown miscreants on Wednesday night. The deceased has been identified as Rao Danish Ali, a teacher at the ABK School of the university. He was reportedly shot in the head.

“Around 9 pm, we received information that there had been a shooting near the library and that a man had been injured and was being taken for medical treatment... We learned that the man who had been shot has been identified as Rao Danish Ali, and he was a teacher at the ABK School of the university. He was shot in the head... He died there at the medical college...,” the Proctor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Professor Mohd. Wasim Ali, said.

The teacher was on his routine walk with his two colleagues and wehn he rached the canteen near the Maulana Azad Library when the two assailants arrived on a bike and opened fire, reported Dainik Bhaskar.

After receiving the information, the police reached the spot. Rao was admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, where he succumbed to his injuries. The motive of the murder is not yet known.

SSP Neeraj Jadon confirmed to ANI that two unidentified men shot at Rao. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter. Cops are scanning CCTV footage to identify the assailants.

