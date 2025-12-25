Aligarh Muslim University Teacher Shot Dead In Campus By 2 Unidentified Assailants, Police Scanning CCTV

A teacher shot dead inside Aligarh Muslim University campus | X/Aligarh Police

Lucknow: A teacher at Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh Muslim University was shot in the head by unknown miscreants on Wednesday night. The deceased has been identified as Rao Danish Ali, a teacher at the ABK School of the university. He was reportedly shot in the head.

“Around 9 pm, we received information that there had been a shooting near the library and that a man had been injured and was being taken for medical treatment... We learned that the man who had been shot has been identified as Rao Danish Ali, and he was a teacher at the ABK School of the university. He was shot in the head... He died there at the medical college...,” the Proctor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Professor Mohd. Wasim Ali, said.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Proctor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Professor Mohd. Wasim Ali says, "Around 9 pm, we received information that there had been a shooting near the library and that a man had been injured and was being taken for medical treatment...We learned that… pic.twitter.com/LipydpljAs — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2025

The teacher was on his routine walk with his two colleagues and wehn he rached the canteen near the Maulana Azad Library when the two assailants arrived on a bike and opened fire, reported Dainik Bhaskar.

After receiving the information, the police reached the spot. Rao was admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, where he succumbed to his injuries. The motive of the murder is not yet known.

SSP Neeraj Jadon confirmed to ANI that two unidentified men shot at Rao. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter. Cops are scanning CCTV footage to identify the assailants.