 'Her Sacrifice & Visionary Leadership Will Keep Motivating Generations': PM Modi Pays Tribute To Rani Velu Nachiyar On Birth Anniversary
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Her Sacrifice & Visionary Leadership Will Keep Motivating Generations': PM Modi Pays Tribute To Rani Velu Nachiyar On Birth Anniversary

'Her Sacrifice & Visionary Leadership Will Keep Motivating Generations': PM Modi Pays Tribute To Rani Velu Nachiyar On Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Rani Velu Nachiyar on her birth anniversary, hailing her as a brave and visionary ruler whose courage and sacrifice inspire generations. Remembered as the first Indian queen to defeat the British East India Company, she led armed resistance, formed strategic alliances, and became a symbol of women’s leadership and early anti-colonial struggle.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 12:12 PM IST
article-image
'Her Sacrifice & Visionary Leadership Will Keep Motivating Generations': PM Modi Pays Tribute To Rani Velu Nachiyar On Birth Anniversary | IANS & File Pic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Rani Velu Nachiyar on her birth anniversary, remembering her as one of India’s bravest and most visionary rulers whose courage, sacrifice, and leadership continue to inspire generations.

PM Modi's Tweet

Taking to social media platform X, the Prime Minister said, “Tributes to Rani Velu Nachiyar on her birth anniversary. She is remembered as one of India’s most valiant warriors who embodied courage and tactical mastery."

Read Also
Savitribai Phule Jayanti: Know Why Her Birth Anniversary Is Observed As Women's Education Day
article-image

He further added, “She rose against colonial oppression and asserted the right of Indians to govern themselves. Her commitment to good governance and cultural pride is also admirable. Her sacrifice and visionary leadership will keep motivating generations."

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Metro Line 3 To Start Additional Train Services From January 5, Daily Trips To Rise From 265 To 292
Mumbai Metro Line 3 To Start Additional Train Services From January 5, Daily Trips To Rise From 265 To 292
All India Medical Students Association Urges Indian Govt To Safeguard 3,000 Students Amid Iran Protests
All India Medical Students Association Urges Indian Govt To Safeguard 3,000 Students Amid Iran Protests
Nupur Sanon Gets Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend Stebin Ben Ahead Of Udaipur Wedding, Emotional Kriti Sanon Hugs Them: 'Easiest Yes I've...'
Nupur Sanon Gets Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend Stebin Ben Ahead Of Udaipur Wedding, Emotional Kriti Sanon Hugs Them: 'Easiest Yes I've...'
J&K: Indian Army Launches Community Radio Station Near Line Of Control In Rajouri
J&K: Indian Army Launches Community Radio Station Near Line Of Control In Rajouri

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's Tweet

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also took to social media 'X' and said, "Tribute to the brave Rani Velu Nachiyar on her Jayanti. A pioneer, scholar-warrior and an icon of women leadership, she challenged the rule of the British Empire and fought fiercely to reclaim independence. Her military innovation, gallantry and undying devotion for the motherland will forever remain an inspiration."

Read Also
Election Commission Of India Gives Breakup Of 91.46 Lakh 'Logical Discrepancy' Cases During SIR In...
article-image

Who Was Rani Velu Nachiyar?

Rani Velu Nachiyar (1730–1796) was a fearless 18th-century queen of Sivaganga in present-day Tamil Nadu and is widely recognised as the first Indian ruler to wage an organised armed struggle against the British East India Company. Her unmatched bravery and resistance earned her the revered title of 'Veeramangai (Brave Woman)'.

Born on January 3, 1730, in Ramanathapuram, she was the only child of Raja Chellamuthu Vijayaragunatha Sethupathy of the Ramnad kingdom and his wife, Rani Sakandhimuthal. As there was no male heir, Velu Nachiyar was raised like a prince and was given rigorous training in warfare and administration. She was trained in handling various weapons, horse riding, archery, and traditional martial arts such as Silambam and Valari.

Apart from her martial skills, Velu Nachiyar was also a distinguished scholar. She was proficient in multiple languages, including Tamil, English, French, and Urdu, which later helped her build diplomatic alliances and understand the strategies of colonial powers.

Read Also
Chhattisgarh: 2 Maoists Killed In Intense Gunbattle During Bastar Anti-Maoist Operations
article-image

At the age of 16, Velu Nachiyar was married to Muthuvaduganathaperiya Udaiyathevar, the ruler of Sivaganga. The couple had a daughter named Vellachi. Muthuvaduganathaperiya Udaiyathevar became the King of Sivaganga in 1750 and ruled the region for over two decades. Sivaganga was the first independent state carved out of the Ramnad kingdom, and Udaiyathevar's reign was marked by stability and prosperity.

In 1772, Sivaganga was invaded by the forces of the British East India Company in alliance with the son of the Nawab of Arcot. In the ensuing conflict, known as the Kalaiyar Koil war, King Muthuvaduganathaperiya Udaiyathevar was killed in battle by British forces led by Colonel Smith. The invasion was marked by extreme brutality, with women and children also becoming victims of violence.

Following her husband’s death, Velu Nachiyar fled with her daughter to Virupachi near Dindigul. She lived there for nearly eight years under the protection of Palayakaarar Kopaala Naayakkar. During this period of exile, she carefully rebuilt her strength, organised her forces, and planned her retaliation against the British.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 6-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped & Thrown Off Roof In Bulandshahr, 2 Suspects...
article-image

Velu Nachiyar forged strategic alliances with several powerful leaders of the time, including Hyder Ali of Mysore and Gopala Nayaker. With their support, she raised a formidable army that included a dedicated women’s battalion, an unprecedented move in Indian history. One of the most notable figures in her struggle was her adopted daughter, Udaiyaal, who sacrificed her life by detonating a British ammunition depot. The queen later named her women’s army “Udaiyaal” in her honour.

In 1780, Velu Nachiyar launched a decisive attack on the British and successfully recaptured Sivaganga, becoming the first Indian queen to defeat the British East India Company in battle—nearly seven decades before the First War of Independence in 1857. She is also credited by historians as one of the earliest figures to use suicide attacks as a military strategy.

After regaining her kingdom, Velu Nachiyar focussed on governance and administration. She ruled Sivaganga for several years before handing over power to her daughter Vellachi, continuing to guide the kingdom as a mentor.

Read Also
'Cricket Shouldn't Bear The Burden...': Shashi Tharoor Speaks On KKR Row Controversy Over...
article-image

Rani Velu Nachiyar passed away on December 25, 1796, at the age of 66 in Sivaganga. According to historical accounts, she suffered from heart-related ailments during the later years of her life and also underwent treatment in France. Her last rites were performed by her son-in-law.

Rani Velu Nachiyar’s life remains a powerful symbol of resistance, courage, and leadership. Her legacy continues to stand as a testament to India’s early struggle against colonial rule and the indomitable spirit of its women warriors.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Andhra Pradesh: Drunk Man Climbs Atop Sri Govindarajaswami Temple, Damages And Attempts To Steal...

Andhra Pradesh: Drunk Man Climbs Atop Sri Govindarajaswami Temple, Damages And Attempts To Steal...

J&K: Indian Army Launches Community Radio Station Near Line Of Control In Rajouri

J&K: Indian Army Launches Community Radio Station Near Line Of Control In Rajouri

'Sabki Patniyan Hoti Hai, Mujhe Bhi Chahiye': UP Man Climbs 30-Foot Water Tank In Desire For Second...

'Sabki Patniyan Hoti Hai, Mujhe Bhi Chahiye': UP Man Climbs 30-Foot Water Tank In Desire For Second...

Delhi: Dense Smog & Fog Blanket National Capital As AQI Hits 235; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Delhi: Dense Smog & Fog Blanket National Capital As AQI Hits 235; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Big Breakthrough For Security Forces: Over 14 Maoists Killed In Major Anti-Naxal Operation In South...

Big Breakthrough For Security Forces: Over 14 Maoists Killed In Major Anti-Naxal Operation In South...