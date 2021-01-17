Good news tipplers: Kerala govt to cut liquor tax to keep prices low

After opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged a Rs 100 crore scam in the decision to raise liquor prices in the state, excise minister T P Ramakrishnan indicated on Sunday that the government might consider tax reliefs to bring down the prices.

He, however, denied that there was any corruption in the decision to raise the prices of various liquor varieties. The minister agreed that Kerala had a higher liquor tax compared to other states.

He said the price increase had been necessitated by increase in the cost of raw materials. Companies had asked for a price hike in view of the increase in the cost of extra neutral alcohol, which is the basic raw material used for the manufacture of liquor.

The demand had been made a year ago, but a decision was deferred in view of the outbreak of Covid-19.