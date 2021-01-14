Maharashtra govt sets up panel to study impact of liquor ban in Chandrapur

Chandrapur: The Maharashtra government has set up a 13-member high-level committee to study the socio-economic impact of liquor ban in Chandrapur district.

The previous BJP-led state government banned sale and consumption of liquor in Chandrapur on April 1, 2015.

In June last year, state Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar, who is also Chandrapur's guardian minister, said he is in favour of lifting the liquor ban in Chandrapur once the COVID-19 crisis ends.

As per a government notification issued on Tuesday, a 13-member committee, headed by former principal secretary Ramnath Jha, has been formed to conduct a survey on the social and economic impact after and before the imposition of the liquor ban in Chandrapur.