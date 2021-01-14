'Nobody is above the law...': Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik reacts after son-in-law's arrest by NCB in drug case

A day after the arrest of his son in law by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case, Maharashtra Minority Affairs and Skill Development Minister Nawab Malik said that nobody is above the law and the law should be applied without any discrimination.
Taking to Twitter, the minister posted a tweet without mentioning about the arrest. "Nobody is above the law and it should be applied without any discrimination. Law will take its due course and justice will prevail. I respect and have immense faith in our judiciary (sic)," he wrote.
After the arrest of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan yesterday, NCB has intensified its investigation in the drugs case, reported ANI.
As per the information given by the agency, multiple teams of NCB are conducting raids in Mumbai since last night.
Meanwhile, Sameer Khan has been taken for medical check-up after which he will be produced before a court.
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday arrested Maharashtra Minority Affairs and Skill Development Minister Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan in connection with their ongoing probe of seizure of high-quality marijuana from a British national.
"On the basis of specific information, NCB Mumbai effected a seizure of Ganja in Cr 3/2021 from one courier at Bandra West. In the follow-up operation, a huge stash of imported strains of Ganja was recovered from the residence of one Karan Sajnani at Khar. Mr Karan Sajnani, Ms Rahila Furniturewala, Ms Shaista Furniturewala and Mr Ram Kumar Tiwari were arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act and produced in the court," NCB said in a statement.
"During the investigation, the role of Mr Sameer Khan, a resident of Bandra also came to light. Sameer Khan was called for examination on 13.01.2021. After detailed examination, he has been placed under arrest. Further, follow up action is underway," NCB added.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)