'Nobody is above the law...': Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik reacts after son-in-law's arrest by NCB in drug case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday arrested Maharashtra Minority Affairs and Skill Development Minister Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan in connection with their ongoing probe of seizure of high-quality marijuana from a British national.

"On the basis of specific information, NCB Mumbai effected a seizure of Ganja in Cr 3/2021 from one courier at Bandra West. In the follow-up operation, a huge stash of imported strains of Ganja was recovered from the residence of one Karan Sajnani at Khar. Mr Karan Sajnani, Ms Rahila Furniturewala, Ms Shaista Furniturewala and Mr Ram Kumar Tiwari were arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act and produced in the court," NCB said in a statement.

"During the investigation, the role of Mr Sameer Khan, a resident of Bandra also came to light. Sameer Khan was called for examination on 13.01.2021. After detailed examination, he has been placed under arrest. Further, follow up action is underway," NCB added.