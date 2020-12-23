Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik's son Vihang appears before ED

The Free Press Journal's Pratik Salunke reported that the agency had asked Vihang and his sibling Purvesh to appear before them on Wednesday. The organisation had sent multiple summons in the past, but they had refrained from answering it. He was questioned by the agency over the allegations of misappropriations.

Vihang, an active member of the Yuva Sena (the Shiv Sena's youth wing), was taken to the ED office from his family residence after the organisation conducted searches on the premises linked to the family last month.



The Shiv Sena in the meantime, has dismissed the raid on the MLA's properties as "political vendetta". The case finds its origin in a complaint lodged by former Tops Group employee Ramesh Iyyer. He had alleged that in 2014, under a contract with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority for supply of 350 to 500 security guards, the security firm provided only 70 per cent of the agreed number. Some of the money paid by the MMRDA went to private accounts of the accused, he claimed.

(With inputs from agencies and Pratik Salunke)