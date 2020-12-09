ED makes second arrest in money laundering case linked to Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has made a second arrest in connection with its money laundering case against a security service provider company and others that includes Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik, officials said on Wednesday.

They said Tops Grup Managing Director M Shashidharan was placed under arrest on Monday night here under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED is probing the role of Shashidharan in connection with alleged financial irregularities in providing Tops Grup security guards for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) projects during 2014-15 and the payments made in this connection.