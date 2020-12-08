Setback for Pratap Sarnaik as his aide Chandole is sent to ED custody

In a setback for Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik, a special court on Monday remanded his close aide Amit Chandole to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till December 9. This comes after the Bombay High Court quashed the orders of the special court by which the latter refused to remand Chandole to further ED custody.

A bench of Justice Prithviraj Chavan was moved by the ED challenging the November 29 orders of a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court, which had refused to further extend Chandole's ED custody.

Notably, the special court had sent Chandole in judicial custody till December 9. The order didn't go down well with the ED, which sought his custody citing the "voluminous" data of various bank accounts, with which the agency wanted to confront him.

The central agency through additional solicitor general Anil Singh had argued that it was mandatory for it to interrogate Chandole. He argued that such accused under the PMLA act through an organised attempt, only to disturb the nation's economy. He further argued that interrogating Chandole would consume much time, given the voluminous evidence, thus an ED custody was essential.

The arguments were countered by advocate Rizwan Merchant, who represented Chandole. He argued that the agency has failed to point out any material to prove Chandole's direct link in the case. Accordingly, Justice Chavan in his detailed order agreed with the contentions of the anti money laundering agency and quashed the special court's orders refusing to remand Chandaole in ED custody.