Mumbai: Liqour godown burgled, 300 bottles stolen

Mumbai: Following the lockdown, liqour godowns and shops are increasingly being targetted in the city. On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday , unidentified man stole 300 bottles of liquor from a liquor godown in Lower Parel. According to it's owner the incident came to light on Sunday morning when the watchman checked the store premises and found several boxes of liquor thrown outside the godown. He immediately informed the owner.

When the owner checked the godown inventory he found 300 bottles of liquor worth Rs 22,500 were stolen. Following the incident an offences under the Indian Penal Code sections of theft in a dwelling house (380) and house trespassing (454) have been registered with the N M Joshi Marg police station. This is not the only instance where burglars have targetted liqour shops and general stores.