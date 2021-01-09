UP govt gives nod to Excise Policy 2021-2022; expects revenue to jump by Rs 6,000 cr

To promote production of wine within the state, wine made out of locally produced fruits shall be exempted from excise duty for a period of five years, it said. Vintners shall be allowed retail sale of wine. Wine Tavern shall also be allowed in its premises, the policy said.

The sale of Low Alcoholic Beverages (LAB) shall be allowed in foreign liquor retail shops, model shops and premium retail vends in addition to beer shops. The excise duty on beer is reduced and the shelf life of beer will be 9 months, it added.

Premium retail vends shall be permitted at airports. Wine tasting facility and sale of drinking accessories shall be allowed at premium retail vends.

A special campaign will be launched to create awareness to the public on the ill effects of drinking and responsible drinking, the statement said. The campaign will mainly focus on --- under age drinking, drunken driving and responsible consumption. Rupees one crore will be earmarked for this campaign, it added.

To promote ease of doing business, brand registration, label approval, bar and micro-brewery licences will have the option to be renewed up to 3 years instead of requiring approvals every year, the New Excise Policy said.

Advance storage of foreign liquor, beer and wine for the year 2021-22 will be allowed from February 15. Also, to ensure availability of liquor during the beginning of the year, rollover process of residual stock on March 31 for next year is simplified and there will be no roll over fee for carrying forward of these stocks.