 PMUY Beneficiaries Reach 10.35 Crore In 2025; LPG Consumption, Safety, & Clean Energy Drive Surge
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPMUY Beneficiaries Reach 10.35 Crore In 2025; LPG Consumption, Safety, & Clean Energy Drive Surge

PMUY Beneficiaries Reach 10.35 Crore In 2025; LPG Consumption, Safety, & Clean Energy Drive Surge

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana connections hit 10.35 crore by December 2025, with Rs 300/cylinder subsidy boosting per capita refills to 4.85 annually. Added 25 lakh connections, 71% Aadhaar authentication, 12.12 crore safety checks. Infrastructure grew with EV chargers, expanded gas pipelines (25,429 km), 19.24% ethanol blending, and progress for sustainable energy access.

IANSUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 02:14 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The number of beneficiaries under the government’s flagship Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, aimed to ensure universal access to clean cooking fuel, touched 10.35 crore as on December 1, 2025, according to Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Friday. Affordability of LPG was supported through a targeted subsidy of Rs 300 per 14.2 kg cylinder for up to nine refills per year for PMUY beneficiaries. This intervention resulted in a steady rise in LPG consumption.

Average per capita consumption increased from about three refills in 2019-20 to 4.47 refills in FY 2024-25 and further to a pro-rated level of about 4.85 refills per annum during FY 2025-26, indicating sustained adoption of clean cooking fuel. To clear pending applications and achieve saturation of LPG access, the government approved the release of 25 lakh additional LPG connections during FY 2025-26. Subsidy targeting and transparency was improved with the acceleration of Aadhaar authentication. As on December 1, 2025, biometric authentication covered 71 per cent of PMUY consumers and 62 per cent of non-PMUY consumers, the statement said.

Read Also
Thane Crime: Illegal Gas Godown Busted In Dombivli’s Sagaon Area; 1,839 LPG Cylinders, 7 Vehicles...
article-image

Consumer safety was strengthened through the nationwide 'Basic Safety Check' campaign. More than 12.12 crore free safety inspections were conducted at customer premises, and over 4.65 crore LPG hoses were replaced at discounted rates, significantly enhancing awareness and safety standards in domestic LPG usage. The Ministry also focused on strengthening petroleum marketing infrastructure. Over 90,000 retail outlets were enabled with digital payment facilities, supported by more than 2.71 lakh POS terminals.

Electric mobility infrastructure expanded rapidly during the year. Under the FAME-II scheme, 8,932 EV charging stations were installed at retail outlets, while Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) additionally set up over 18,500 charging stations from their own resources. The 'APNA GHAR' initiative progressed with more than 500 wayside amenities established for truckers, improving road safety and supporting rural employment, the statement pointed out. Public Sector OMCs are setting up 4,000 energy stations during 2024-25 to 2028-29 along major corridors and other feasible locations.

FPJ Shorts
JK Police Constable Recruitment 2025-26: Notification For 1815 Vacancies Released; Check Selection Process & Other Details Here
JK Police Constable Recruitment 2025-26: Notification For 1815 Vacancies Released; Check Selection Process & Other Details Here
Small Business Credit Surges 16.2% To ₹46 Lakh Crore Driven By Policy Support
Small Business Credit Surges 16.2% To ₹46 Lakh Crore Driven By Policy Support
Thane: Dombivli To Face 12-Hour Water Cut On December 30 Due To Tank Inlet Repair
Thane: Dombivli To Face 12-Hour Water Cut On December 30 Due To Tank Inlet Repair
India’s New Labour Codes Come Into Effect, Are MNC Payrolls & Tax Strategies Ready For A Shake-Up?
India’s New Labour Codes Come Into Effect, Are MNC Payrolls & Tax Strategies Ready For A Shake-Up?
Read Also
US Seizes Another Oil Tanker Off Venezuela Amid Trump's Blockade Order
article-image

These stations are being developed as integrated mobility hubs offering conventional fuels such as petrol and diesel along with alternative fuels including biofuels, CNG and electric vehicle charging facilities. As on November 1, 2025, 1,064 energy stations have been set up across the country. Significant progress was made in expanding the gas-based economy. The length of operational natural gas pipelines in the country has increased from 15,340 kms in 2014 to 25,429 kms (as on June 2025), with another 10,459 kms under execution as part of the national gas grid. City Gas Distribution coverage expanded to 307 geographical areas.

As on September 2025, PNG domestic connections reached about 1.57 crore and CNG stations increased to over 8,400. Under the SATAT initiative, as on November 1, 2025, over 130 compressed bio gas plants have been commissioned, with several more under construction. Mandatory blending obligations for CBG in CNG and PNG segments commenced from FY 2025-26, supported by financial assistance for pipeline connectivity and biomass aggregation. Biofuels witnessed major gains during the year.

Ethanol blending in petrol reached an average of 19.24 per cent in ESY 2024-25, with cumulative foreign exchange savings exceeding Rs 1.55 lakh crore and substantial carbon emission reductions. The upstream sector also underwent significant reforms. Under the Hydrocarbon Exploration Licensing Policy, 172 blocks covering more than 3.78 lakh sq km were awarded, attracting committed investments of about $4.36 billion. Exploration activity intensified through seismic surveys, drilling programmes and government-funded initiatives such as 'Mission Anveshan'.

Through sustained policy reforms, infrastructure expansion and clean energy initiatives, the Ministry of Petroleum &amp; Natural Gas made significant progress in strengthening energy access, affordability, sustainability and security during 2025, supporting India’s journey towards a resilient and inclusive energy future, the statement added.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Small Business Credit Surges 16.2% To ₹46 Lakh Crore Driven By Policy Support

Small Business Credit Surges 16.2% To ₹46 Lakh Crore Driven By Policy Support

India’s New Labour Codes Come Into Effect, Are MNC Payrolls & Tax Strategies Ready For A Shake-Up?

India’s New Labour Codes Come Into Effect, Are MNC Payrolls & Tax Strategies Ready For A Shake-Up?

'Your Money, Your Right' Drive Returns ₹2,000 Crore Unclaimed Savings To Owners

'Your Money, Your Right' Drive Returns ₹2,000 Crore Unclaimed Savings To Owners

Dutch NGO Launches Collective Lawsuit Against Tata Steel Netherlands Over Emissions & Health Damage

Dutch NGO Launches Collective Lawsuit Against Tata Steel Netherlands Over Emissions & Health Damage

Rajesh Exports Shares Hit 5% Lower Circuit, Here's What Caused Sudden Panic Among Investors?

Rajesh Exports Shares Hit 5% Lower Circuit, Here's What Caused Sudden Panic Among Investors?