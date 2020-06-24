Petrol and diesel prices in India: Between 2014 and 2020, India saw a 10x rise in excise duty in diesel prices; check latest prices in Mumbai and Delhi

Times are tough and it continues to get tougher amid the pandemic that we are dealing with right now. Moreover, certain commodities have also become expensive. And the fuel prices? They have reached a new hike.

Starting June 7, Petrol and diesel price was hiked by 60 paisa per litre, as the state-owned oil firms restarted daily price revisions after a 82-day hiatus. And it has kept increasing eversince.

While oil PSUs have regularly revised ATF and LPG prices, they had since March 16 kept petrol and diesel prices on hold, ostensibly on account of extreme volatility in the international oil markets.

Auto fuel prices were frozen soon after the government raised excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre each to mop up gains arising from falling international rates.