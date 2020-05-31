Petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Pune: Maharashtra govt hikes cess; petrol, diesel prices increase by Rs 2

The dip in the tax collection has prompted the Maharashtra government to take new measures to revive its coffer. The recent one is hike in cess on petrol and diesel by Rs 2 by June 1 (Monday), according to TOI.

According to the report, the petrol and diesel prices will go up by Rs 78.31 per litre and Rs 68.21 respectively.

The government issued a notification on it on Saturday. It stated cess on petrol will be Rs 10.12 per litre from present Rs 8.12. Meanwhile, the cess on diesel will be Rs 3 per litre.

But there are chances that this decision will backfire. Keeping in mind trucks and other large diesel vehicles leaving from or arriving in Maharashtra, that business might be lost to neighbour states. This was hinted at by the association of petroleum dealers.

Presently, the oil marketing companies are evaluating the possibility of bearing the cost and not passing it to the customers.